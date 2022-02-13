NFL finals



Here you can see the Super Bowl on TV and live stream



Dusseldorf The Super Bowl is the largest single sporting event in the world. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the 2022 NFL Finals. Here’s where to watch the game.







It’s one of the big sporting highlights of the year: The Super Bowl 2022, the final of the National Football League (NFL). In the night from Sunday to Monday (February 13/14), the Los Angeles Rams, winners of the NFC, and the Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will face off in the fight for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is also the duel between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (33) and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is eight years his junior.

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game and secured their ticket to the Super Bowl. The Bengals surprisingly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 after overtime in the AFC Championship.

The venue is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (California), home of the Rams. Stafford and coach Sean McVay’s team will become the first second team to contest the Super Bowl at their home stadium. In the long history of the NFL, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have achieved this feat. In 2021, the team of quarterback legend Tom Brady, who announced the end of his career after losing to the Rams, won 31: 9 against the Chiefs at home at Raymond James Stadium. For the Buccaneers it was the second Super Bowl after 2003 (2 wins) – for the quarterback already the tenth (7 wins). He won six titles with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.



You can watch the game live on free TV here

The Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on free TV by ProSieben. The game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. The football evening on ProSiebenMaxx and ran.de starts much earlier. The preliminary reports start at 8:15 p.m. before ProSieben takes over the live broadcast at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch the Super Bowl live stream here

The Super Bowl can also be seen on the Dazn streaming service. However, since February 1, a monthly subscription has cost EUR 29.99. Advantage: The game can be followed in addition to the German commentators with American original sound. on ran.de and prosieben.de there is an additional free live stream. Another possibility is the NFL Game Pass. The Super Bowl Pass is available for just €0.99. With the Gamepass you can follow the game in the original commentary.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl on the live blog?

All information and current events relating to the Super Bowl 2022 can be found here: Super Bowl 2022 Liveblog. In the night from Sunday to Monday (February 13/14), the game will also be accompanied in the live ticker at this point.

