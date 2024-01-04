The Super Bowl will take place again on the night of February 12, 2024. Who is there will be decided in the playoffs. Who will broadcast the 2024 Super Bowl, who will appear in the halftime show and who is currently the defending champion? Here you will find the most important information.
Super Bowl 2024: When and where will the game take place?
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on the night of Sunday (February 11, 2024) to Monday (February 12, 2024). Kick-off is usually at 12:30 a.m.
The venue for the 2024 Super Bowl will be Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders play their home games there. The arena can accommodate 65,000 spectators and seats up to 72,000t it is also expandable.
The stadium only opened in the summer of 2020 with the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas. It is likely to be chosen more often as a venue in the future.
Who is the defending Super Bowl champion?
The Kansas City Chiefs won 38:35 against the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023, securing the third title in their history.
Who will be in the Super Bowl 2024?
After the end of the regular season, the decision will be made in the playoffs.
What is the path to the Super Bowl?
The NFL is divided into two so-called conferences: The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Both consist of 16 teams each, of which seven teams qualify for the play-offs in the 17-game regular season.
There are three rounds in the playoffs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (by number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first play-off round. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is only ever one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.
Where will the Super Bowl 2024 be broadcast on TV or live stream?
The TV rights for the NFL in Germany have been with RTL since 2023, where dThe Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live. It can also be seen on the Dazn streaming service and on the NFL's Game Pass.
At RP Online we offer you one at night Live ticker for the game.
Who has the most Super Bowl titles?
The first title went to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the final against the Kansas City Chiefs 35:10. At that time, the game was still called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn't until two years later that the final game was officially called the Super Bowl. These teams have the most titles:
3. Green Bay Packers 4 wins
4. Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs 3 wins
Who will perform in the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2024?
After Rihanna last year, this time it's R&B singer Usher: “It's an honor for me to finally tick off a performance at the Super Bowl on my bucket list. I can’t wait to show the world a show like they’ve never seen from me before.”
Who will sing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?
In the USA, the national anthem is sung before every major sporting event. Singing this at the Super Bowl is considered a great honor. In the past, stars such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have performed the US anthem. Whoever performs in 2024, iis not yet known.
