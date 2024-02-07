The Super Bowl will take place again on the night of February 12, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers – a rematch from 2020. Who will broadcast the Super Bowl 2024, who will appear in the halftime show and who is currently the defending champion? Here you will find the most important information.
WhenIs the Super Bowl coming and where is it taking place?
Super Bowl LVIII will take place on the night of Sunday (February 11, 2024) to Monday (February 12, 2024). Kick-off is at 12:30 a.m. Local timeThe game starts on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
The venue for the 2024 Super Bowl will be Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders play their home games there. The arena can accommodate 65,000 spectators and seats up to 72,000t it is also expandable.
The stadium only opened in the summer of 2020 with the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas. It is likely to be chosen more often as a venue in the future.
How long does the Super Bowl last?
An NFL game lasts 60 minutes of net playing time. However, due to the numerous breaks during which the clock stops, a game usually lasts around three hours. Due to the extended halftime show, the Super Bowl will last a little longer.
Who is the defending Super Bowl champion?
The Kansas City Chiefs won 38:35 against the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2023, securing the third title in their history.
Who will be in the Super Bowl 2024?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time since 2020. Four years ago, quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first title, against his opponent at the time: the San Francisco 49ers, who made it to the final again this time.
What was the road to the Super Bowl like?
The NFL is divided into two so-called conferences: The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Both consist of 16 teams each, of which seven teams qualify for the play-offs in the 17-game regular season.
There are three rounds in the playoffs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (by number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first play-off round. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is only ever one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.
Where can you watch the Super Bowl?
The TV rights for the NFL in Germany have been with RTL since 2023, where dThe Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live. It can also be seen on the Dazn streaming service and on the NFL's Game Pass.
Who has the most Super Bowl titles?
The first title went to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the final against the Kansas City Chiefs 35:10. At that time, the game was still called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn't until two years later that the final game was officially called the Super Bowl. These teams have the most titles:
3. Green Bay Packers 4 wins
4. Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs 3 wins
Who will perform in the halftime show at the Super Bowl 2024?
After Rihanna last year, this time it's R&B singer Usher: “It's an honor for me to finally tick off a performance at the Super Bowl on my bucket list. I can’t wait to show the world a show like they’ve never seen from me before.”
Who will sing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?
In the USA, the national anthem is sung before every major sporting event. Singing this at the Super Bowl is considered a great honor. In the past, stars such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have performed the US anthem.
In 2024, the anthem will be performed by Grammy winner Reba McEntire. The unofficial national anthem “America the Beautiful” will also be sung again. This time the rapper Post Malone is doing it.
How much does a Super Bowl ticket cost?
Regular tickets through an NFL lottery started at $600 in the cheapest category. Anyone out of luckk and has to go through the secondary market, which requires a well-filled account: on average, the prices here ranged between 8,000 and 11,000 dollars.
How much does a minute of advertising at the Super Bowl cost?
It's estimated that you'll pay around $7 million for 30 seconds of TV advertising this year. For a whole minute that would be 14 million dollars.
