Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the 2021 Super Bowl.

Dusseldorf The NFL Finals is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. And the Super Bowl 2022 is already casting its shadow. We answer the most important questions.







The Super Bowl will take place again on the night of February 14, 2022. Who is broadcasting the Super Bowl 2022, who is appearing in the halftime show and who is currently the defending champion – here you will find the most important information.

Super Bowl 2022: When and where will the game take place?

The Super Bowl LVI takes place on the night of Sunday (February 13, 2022) to Monday (February 14, 2022). Kick-off is usually at 12:30 a.m.

The venue for the Super Bowl 2022 will be SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Caliornia). Completed in 2020, the stadium is home to both the LA Rams and the LA Chargers and has a capacity of 70,270 spectators. But it can also be expanded to up to around 100,000 seats, which will be the case at the Super Bowl.

Who is the defending champion at the Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only became the first team to ever play a Super Bowl at home last February, they also won it outright. At home in Raymond James Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly defeated 31:9.







Tampa quarterback Tom Brady was voted MVP. The 43-year-old veteran won his seventh Super Bowl and was voted MVP of the final for the fifth time.

What’s the road to the Super Bowl?

The NFL is divided into two so-called conferences: The American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). Both consist of 16 teams each, seven of which qualify for the play-offs in the 17-game regular season.

There are three rounds in the play-offs, which the NFC and AFC play separately. The strongest team in each conference from the regular season (by number of wins and losses) has a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The second best plays against the seventh best and so on. There is always only one knockout game. The third round is the so-called Conference Championship Game: The winner from NFC and AFC is the winner of the respective conference and then represents it in the Super Bowl.

These teams are qualified for the playoffs

The longest main round in NFL history is over – but the career of quarterback veteran Ben Roethlisberger is not yet. On the 18th day of play in the National Football League, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it into the playoffs with a 16:13 win after overtime against the Baltimore Ravens and strong support from other teams.

You can read about which teams made it into the playoffs here.

The playoffs at a glance:

The play-offs start on 15./16. January 2022 with the first round, the wild card weekend and thus a week later than usual in previous years. The reason is simple: The regular season has been expanded to 17 games per team this season and will therefore last one week longer – until January 10th.

Wild Card Weekend (15/16 January 2022)

Cincinnati Bengals – Las Vegas Raiders 26:19

– Las Vegas Raiders 26:19 Buffalo Bills -New England Patriots 47-17

-New England Patriots 47-17 Kansas City Chiefs – Pittsburgh Steelers 42:21

– Pittsburgh Steelers 42:21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -Philadelphia Eagles 31:15

-Philadelphia Eagles 31:15 Dallas Cowboys – San Francisco 49ers 17:23

17:23 Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2:15 a.m







Divisional Round (January 22-23, 2022)

Tennessee Titans – Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs – Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers – San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams

Conference Finals (January 30, 2022)

Super Bowl (February 13, 2022)

Where will the Super Bowl 2022 be broadcast on TV or live stream?

ProSieben will broadcast the Super Bowl live on free TV. The transmission started at 10.15 p.m. last year (kickoff: 0.30 a.m.). During the season, ProSieben Maxx and now sometimes also the ProSieben main program show selected games every Sunday. The streaming service Dazn also has several games and the Super Bowl every week. Last year, Dazn also offered the original American soundtrack in addition to the German commentators.

At RP Online we offer you one at night Live ticker for the game. You can read the Super Bowl 2021 ticker here.

Who has the most Super Bowl titles?

The first title went to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the final against the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. The game was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Two years later, the final was officially named the Super Bowl.







1. Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots 6 wins

2. Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers 5 wins

3. Green Bay Packers 4 wins

4. Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders (Oakland Raiders 1995-2019; Los Angeles Raiders 1982-1994), Washington Football Team (Washington Redskins 1937-2019) 3 wins



Who will appear on the halftime show at Super Bowl 2022?

Megastars Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform at the legendary Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood. The two rappers are part of a five-person and prominent line-up. Accordingly, the singer Mary Jane Blige and the rapper Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar perform in California.

Canadian hip-hop and R’n’B artist The Weeknd performed at the 2021 Super Bowl, following pop icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Who will sing the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl?

In the United States, the national anthem is sung before every major sporting event. Singing this at the Super Bowl is considered a great honor. In the past, stars like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond have performed the US anthem.







The artist for the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2022 is also not yet known.

Will Super Bowl LVI be held with spectators?

It can currently be assumed that the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be filled to capacity. All 32 NFL teams can already plan to use their stadiums to full capacity again for the regular season, and even more so a few months later with the Super Bowl. Only a good 22,000 spectators were allowed to attend the 2021 final.

Who Are the NFL Stars of 2022?

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP and may well be seen as a contender for the title of Most Valuable Player in 2022 as well. Rodgers is likely entering his senior year with the Green Bay Packers and will do everything in his power to end with a title. But the competition is tough: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are likely to be among the best players again and are favorites both with their teams and personally.

A familiar face is likely to dominate once again on defense: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has been voted Defender of the Year several times, including after the 2020 season. In 2019 he was with the Rams in the Super Bowl, but lost to them New England Patriots. Donald is only missing the ring to crown his already great career. TJ Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who was already superior to Donald in all important statistics in 2020, can contest the title of “Defensive Player of the Year”. However, because Watt plays a slightly “easier” position for these numbers, Donald was chosen over him. Yet.







What about the German NFL players?

Because New England Patriots fullback Danny Vitale 2020 decided to suspend the season due to the corona pandemic, German Jakob Johnson got the coaches’ trust and was regularly on the field and convinced. He made a good impression and will continue to play his part in the 2021 season.

Equanimeous St. Brown is back with the Green Bay Packers after a brief layoff. His younger brother, Amon-Ra, was drafted by the Detroit Lions that year and made a brilliant impression with multiple touchdowns. He’s one of the best rookies of the season.