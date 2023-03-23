Foster Moreau, a former tight end for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, announced Wednesday that he is retiring from football at the age of 25 because of cancer.

“Through a process, something of a miracle, this period of free agency has changed my life. During a routine physical I learned that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma and I will be stepping away from football,” Moreau reported via your Twitter account.

at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. (23) —Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

What type of cancer does Foster Moreau have?



Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in white blood cells, called lymphocytes, which grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is about 89 percent, although the stage of the cancer and the person’s age affect those rates.



Moreau was a fourth-round pick the Raiders took in the 2019 Draft. JHe played four seasons in Las Vegas in which he completed 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After he obtained the best numbers of his career with 33 receptions and 240 yards in 2022, the native of New Orleans, Louisiana, became a free agent, something that helped him discover his condition thanks to the tests he underwent. .

“This moment is to fight against a new opponent: cancer. I am grateful for the support given to me by all the people who have stood firm with me. There has not been a step that I have taken without hundreds of people lighting my way; I will continue to seek your guidance,” he said in his message.

The former star of the LSU Tigers of college football was optimistic to overcome the disease. “That being said, I’ll kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!” he concluded.

Solidarity from your NFL teammates

Before the news, the ‘quarterback’ of the New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr, with whom Moreau played in the Raiders for four seasons, responded affectionately to his former teammate’s message.

“I love you and we are here for you, always praying for you brother,” said Carr. Something that the Las Vegas Raiders organization replied. “Your raider family will always be with you Foster,” wrote the board of the black and silver team.

