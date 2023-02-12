Of course, the Eagles are also enjoying increasing popularity at the moment. According to Nassheu, the “Philadelphia Eagles Fanclub Germany eV” getsHe currently has significantly more new registrations than usual. According to the Facebook page, he has 140 members as of February 4th. It all officially started almost exactly five years ago, on the eve of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory. Seven people, including Nassheuer, founded the fan club. At first they were a little skeptical about the fans who came mainly because of the success. But of course everyone is accepted. “It’s also a fan club’s job to pick people up at a certain point. We all only grow when you have someone to teach you something,” explains Nassheuer.