The start of the season for Aaron Rodgers It went from being a party to one of the worst moments of his career and it was only in the first quarter that he had to leave the game due to an injury that everything seems to indicate. He would have suffered a tear in his Achilles tendon

which could leave him out of the season.

It was in the first minutes when the quarterback wanted to evade the defense of the Bills and throw the ball but it was hit by the rival who hung on his hip causing the weight of the player to loa Jets It went straight into his left leg, which at the time of falling felt the tension causing the injury.

Moment in which the quarterback’s leg suffers the injury | Photo: Capture

In the images that have circulated on social networks you can see how Aaron Rodgers’ foot is well planted on the grass while his leg is practically in a horizontal position, which suggests that it could be an injury to the Achilles tendon that could have been completely torn or broken.

At the moment the New York Jets They have not released the player’s medical report but the coach’s words after the game were expecting the worst. He is expected to be checked once again this Tuesday to discover the extent of his injury.

Jets ask their player for a speedy recovery | Photo: Capture

Pending their report, the history of these injuries indicates that the recovery time will be long, so the approximately 6 months that the season lasts NFL They will not be enough to think that he could be back to be able to play.

Aaron Rodgers came to the Jets as the top star after his great time in Green Bay, hoping that it would be the key to reaching the Super Bowl, but now things will be left in the hands of Zach Wilson who will take charge of his place on the field.