The first touchdown of the game in the American Conference Championship Game of the NFL, came through the unbeatable connection between the star quarterback and tight end of the Kansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In the Chiefs’ win over the cincinnati bengalsboth combined again as usual, to increase their team’s lead to 3-12 (3-13 after the one-point conversion kick).

Kelce finished with the second-most receiving yards of the game for Kansas City, behind the 116 for Marquez Valdes-Scantlingboth scoring once each.

never stop making history

This annotation of travis kelce after a pass from Mahones, according to NFL.com, broke the tie they had with the historic duo of the San Francisco 49ers of joe montana and Jerry Rice, now alone the most scoring quarterback-receiver pairing in the playoffs in NFL history with a total of 13.

Only the legendary couple between the great Tom Brady and the tight end Rob Gronkowski they have more, with 15 during their time together with the New England Patriots, where they won 3 Super Bowls, and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Brady has 7 Super Bowls, the most for a player or franchise).

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, both being selected to the All Pro first team this year for the second and fourth time respectively, will play their third Super Bowl together in the last 4 years, looking for their second win, after the one obtained in the 2019 edition (February 2020) against the San Francisco 49ers.