NFL draft



St. Brown “pissed off” – Texans bring quarterback



Amon-Ra St. Brown is pursuing the NFL draft.

Photo: dpa / Maximilian Haupt





Cleveland Contrary to expectations, Amon-Ra St. Brown has not yet been selected in the 2021 NFL draft. The 21-year-old reacted disappointed. But he doesn’t have to give up his dream of the NFL yet. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have been preparing for a possible departure from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

<br /> <br />



The Houston Texans have been preparing for a possible departure from quarterback star Deshaun Watson and picked a young playmaker on their first chance in the NFL draft. In the second round, the Texans decided on Davis Mills. Watson has been accused of abuse for weeks – he has been sued in 22 cases. He protests his innocence. The NFL can penalize and ban players for misconduct. Before the allegations became known, Watson had already said he wanted to leave the Texans.

Contrary to expectations, the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown was not selected by a team in the second or third round of the draft on Friday. “I’m pissed off. But there is nothing I can do about it, ”said the 21-year-old receiver of the German press agency. He is now still available in rounds four to seven on Saturday. His brother Equanimeous St. Brown was signed by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round in 2018. For him, too, predictions had predicted an earlier decision.

<glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p> <glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem; flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p>

In the draft, the 32 NFL teams take turns choosing young players. The budding professionals have no say in which team they start their career in the National Football League. The worst teams of the past season start, sometimes the teams swap their access rights with each other.

In the first three positions, the teams decided to go for quarterbacks at the start on Thursday (local time). First up, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence. The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers put their trust in Trey Lance.

(old / dpa)