And even without Swift, the Chiefs had the upper hand on the fan side in Frankfurt. There was significantly more Kansas City red to be seen in the stadium than Miami aquamarine, which confirmed the impression that one could already get in the city on Saturdays. Because you could already see a lot of Kansas City jerseys, mainly with the number 15 and the name of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The fans brave the rain to take photos at the “NFL Experience” in downtown Frankfurt with the huge helmets or with the Vince Lombardi trophy that the Super Bowl winner receives.