Whether you liked it as a football fan or not: Before the NFL game in Frankfurt, the Taylor Swift question also arose: Will she come or not? The answer: No, the pop megastar wasn’t there – and so her maybe-life partner Travis Kelce (it’s not official) had a rather quiet time; Statistically, Kelce is playing more and more with Swift in the stands this season. His Kansas City Chiefs still won the game against the Miami Dolphins: 21:14 was on the scoreboard at the end.
And even without Swift, the Chiefs had the upper hand on the fan side in Frankfurt. There was significantly more Kansas City red to be seen in the stadium than Miami aquamarine, which confirmed the impression that one could already get in the city on Saturdays. Because you could already see a lot of Kansas City jerseys, mainly with the number 15 and the name of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The fans brave the rain to take photos at the “NFL Experience” in downtown Frankfurt with the huge helmets or with the Vince Lombardi trophy that the Super Bowl winner receives.
And on Sunday too, the Chiefs fans remained in the majority. As soon as the Dolphins players entered Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt to warm up, they were loudly booed. The players from Kansas City, on the other hand, erupted in huge cheers. The Chiefs preponderance in the stands didn’t change either. So the game wasn’t just a home game for the reigning Super Bowl champions on paper, the fans actually made it one.
And they also got something to cheer about: On the first possession, the Chiefs marched down the field and Mahomes completed passes to five different receivers. The last one was Rashee Rice, who was able to run into the end zone from eleven yards.
But that wasn’t the start of the hoped-for offensive spectacle. Both lines of attack struggled afterwards and were barely able to gain any space. Mahomes seemed a bit frustrated in the middle of the second quarter, but then a good series of attacks succeeded, at the end of which Jerick McKinnon scored the second touchdown for the Chiefs.
Shortly before halftime, Miami worked to reduce the 0:14 deficit, but instead conceded another touchdown with a wild play: Tyreek Hill dropped the ball and Trent McDuffie picked up the fumble for Kansas City. He then threw the ball backwards to teammate Bryan Cook, who ran 59 yards to the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
The Chiefs went into the break with a 21-0 lead, with Nico Santos and Kontra K delivering the halftime show. Unfortunately, it suffered from a few sound problems: Nico Santos couldn’t be heard very well on TV, but Kontra K didn’t sound optimal in the stadium.
The second half initially looked like the first for long stretches and both offenses had little success. In the middle of the third quarter, however, Miami showed a successful series of attacks and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Cedrick Wilson for a touchdown in the end zone to shorten the score. Things continued well right after that when Mahomes lost the ball and Miami was able to recover the fumble deep in the Chiefs half. Shortly afterwards, Raheem Mostert was in the end zone with only 14:21 left.
Afterwards, Miami’s defense was able to keep the Chiefs’ offense under control and thus regain possession of the ball for their own team. Miami even marched into the opponent’s half, but was stopped there and had to give the ball back with just over four minutes left on the clock – a chance to equalize was missed.
The Chiefs weren’t smart enough to take the remaining minutes off the clock; Miami got the ball back again with more than two minutes left. Mostert managed a 25-yard run to the center line, followed by another run of 19 yards. But it was over at the Chiefs’ 31-yard line. In four attempts, Miami couldn’t cover another ten yards and gave up the ball and the game.
#NFL #Dolphins #catchup #fails #Chiefs #win #Frankfurt