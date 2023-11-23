The German pass receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown surprisingly lost to the division rival Green Bay Packers with the Detroit Lions in the National Football League (NFL) on Thanksgiving. In the 22:29 defeat at Ford Field in Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t able to showcase his strong offense around St. Brown often enough. The 24-year-old caught nine passes for a total of 95 yards, but remained without a touchdown.
For Detroit it was the third defeat of the season in the eleventh game. In the NFC North, the Lions remain in first place ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (6:5) and are also on course for the play-offs. The Packers are in third place with a balanced record of six wins and six defeats.
