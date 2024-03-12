Star running back Derrick Henry is leaving the Tennessee Titans and joining the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL professional football league. Several US media outlets reported unanimously on the deal. The 30-year-old Henry, one of the most prominent and sought-after free agents on the market, will receive a two-year contract with the Ravens that will pay him $16 million. The transfer window in the NFL opens on Wednesday, and negotiations have been official since Monday.
