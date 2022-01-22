great news for Tennessee Titans, as according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team’s star running back, Derrick Henry, has recovered in time, and will start this afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals for the divisional matchup American Conference.

Herny, you have missed more than 2 months for a fracture in his foot, which occurred in week 8 of the regular season, requiring surgery, and it was even feared that he could see his campaign end.

A couple of days ago, the head coach of the Titans, and one of the reasons for the great improvement of the team since 2018, mentioned that it would be decided if Henry would play or not, in case he saw notable progress, something that without doubt has fulfilled.

Read more: The Bengals go for their first playoff win on the road against the Titans

true titan

Derrick Henry is the star of the team, and one of the best running backs in recent years, being the leader in rushing yards until the time of the injury, leaving figures of 937 yards, 10 touchdowns, in just 8 games played.

The unstoppable running back is a 2-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns in the NFL, 2 times elected to the Pro Bowl, once elected to the first team All-Pro, one-time second-team All Pro, and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year.

Read more: Jimmy Garoppolo trained this afternoon, and aims to start against the Packers

No doubt Henry’s presence will give a big boost to the Titans’ offense, which if he returns in decent physical shape, could make a difference for the Tennessee team.