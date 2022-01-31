We already know the other team that will fight for the superbowl before the Cincinnati Bengalsit is about the hosts of this great fair, since Los Angeles Ramswere imposed 17-20 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game of the NFL, obtaining his ticket to dispute the trophy vince lombardi.

For the fifth time in their history, and second in the last 4 years, the Rams are going to the Super Bowl, only this time, they will have the privilege of playing it at home, in front of their people, in the imposing sofi stadiumthe most expensive stadium in all history.

In his first season as the Rams’ quarterback, matthew stafford has fulfilled, and has taken the Angelenos to the highest instance, who will try to get the second championship ring they long for, after having won the only one in their history in 2000.

Stafford finished with 337 yards, 31 of 45 completions, 2 touchdown passes, and an interception.

Receivers shone

cooper kuppthe regular season leader in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions, finished with 142 yards, 11 receptions and 2 touchdowns, while Odell Beckham Jr added 9 receptions and 113 yards.

This was the first time in the season, including playoffs, that the Rams had 2 players with 100+ yards.

The 49ers led 17-7 through the third quarter, but allowed 13 unanswered points, more than enough to earn the win.

Jimmy Garoppolo he recorded 16 of 30 completions, with 2 touchdown passes, and an interception.

The best catcher in San Francisco, Deebo Samuelcould not weigh as he would have liked, with just one touchdown, with 4 receptions and 72 yards.

Now all that remains is to wait for Sunday, February 13, for the confrontation between the Rams and the surprising Bengals, a match that few saw coming, but that promises great emotions, and a match for history.