Injuries have hit the locker room again san francisco 49ersthis time, being the star wide receiver, Deebo Samuelthe affected, after being injured in the victory of week 14 of the NFL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The journalist Adam Schefter of the ESPN network, revealed this Monday that after doing the corresponding tests, Samuel suffered an ankle sprain, as well as a medial collateral ligament sprain.

Samuel suffered these injuries to his left leg with just over 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers after attempting a run that was stopped by the opposing defense, causing his leg to bend abnormally.

While this isn’t good news, it’s the best thing that could have happened to the versatile player, as he avoided injuries that could have been more serious, ending his season, but the 49ers are hopeful he can return sometime. moment during the playoffs, which are less than 5 weeks away from starting.

the streak continues

For San Francisco, the first to fall was Trey Lancethe second pick in the Draft last year, and who started as the starting quarterback this year, but suffered a broken foot in his second game, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

It was that moment when Jimmy Garoppolo took command again, leading the 49ers to lead the NFC West, until week 13 when he also suffered a broken foot, leaving him out for what stays on campaign

The rookie and final pick in this year’s Draft, brock purdyentered for Garoppolo after getting injured against the Miami Dolphins, and led San Francisco to victory, and then this past Sunday, beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first start. Tom Bradyand extend the 49ers’ streak to 6 wins in a row, the longest streak currently.

Purdy was hurt in the ribs against the Buccaneers, for which he is being taken day by day, however, everything indicates that he will be ready for week 15, which begins this Thursday, December 15, against the Seattle Seahawks, in a NFC West matchup.