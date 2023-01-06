During the past offseason, the Green Bay Packers surprised by trading their best wide receiver, and one of the best in the NFL, davante adamsa Las Vegas Raiderscausing something of a stir.

Team-wise, the Packers just need to beat the detroit lions in week 18 to qualify for the postseason, while the Raiders are already out of any chance.

While as a team, Adams’ first season in Las Vegas was less than great, the talented player did shine on an individual level, setting a new single-season receiving yards record in franchise history with 1,000. 443.

He wants to continue in Raiders

Prior to Week 17, the Raiders’ head coach, josh mcdanielsrevealed that his starting quarterback, Derek Carr, would be benched for the game against the San Francisco 49ers, also giving his position for the last week, the 18th, to Jarrett Stidhamlooking for an improvement, which did not come, since they ended up losing, and sealing their elimination.

The action of sending Carr to the bank for the rest of the year would indicate the possibility that he will not continue in the team for the following season, in addition to the fact that in various media there is already talk of a possible transfer in the offseason.

That said, Davante Adams, who has been good friends with Derek Carr since his college days, having played together at Fresno State, said he wants to stay with the Raiders regardless of what happens with Derek, although he reiterated his support for his old friend. .

“I wouldn’t have been here or ended up here, originally, probably if Derek wasn’t here. But that doesn’t necessarily mean I won’t be here if he isn’t here. That’s my Boy. Obviously, I support him at all times. I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point.” point I support him and I support everything he has moving forward as well”Adams said, according to NFL.com.

Adams’ 1,443 receiving yards for the year are the second most in his career in a season, third most this season, in addition to his 14 touchdownsleader of the NFL.

“But my dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, obviously, and right now I want to try to make this work and keep doing what I’m doing here, improve and obviously see the team grow and improve as well.Adams added.