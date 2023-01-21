The new generation of talent is here, and the rookie quarterbacks in these season playoffs National Football League (NFL) have already given something to talk about, and have even made history in their first postseason series.

daniel jones‘quarterback’ of the new york giantsled to a wild-card round victory against the Minnesota Vikings and became the first player in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards (301), two touchdown passes (two) and 70 rushing yards (78) , according to NFL Communications.

For his part, Trevor Lawrencequarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguarsstood out for his strong mentality, beating the Los Angeles Chargers despite being intercepted 4 times, but finished with 4 touchdown passes, and an epic comeback after being down 27-0, becoming the sixth quarterback in history with at least four touchdown passes in his first career postseason start.

As for Brock Purdy, quarterback for the san francisco 49ersin the wild card round victory against the Seattle Seahawks, became the first rookie in NFL history to finish in a postseason game with 4 total scores, 3 by passing for touchdowns and he scoring once on the ground, in addition to adding the most passing yards with 332, for a freshman player in his first playoff start since 1937.

According to NFL Communications, Lawrence and Purdy can join Scott Brunner as the only players in history with at least 3 touchdown passes in their first 2 postseason games.

Not being enough, Jones and Purdy can join Marc Bulger, Dan Fouts, Matt Hasselbeck, and Matthew Staffordas the only quarterbacks with 300 or more yards in their first 2 starts as playoff starters.

The 49ers’ Brock Purdy is also aiming to surpass Mark Sanchez’s mark of 6 touchdowns for the most touchdown passes by a rookie in his first postseason, and be the only first-year players with 4 or more touchdown passes. in some playoffs.