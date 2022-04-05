2022 will be the fourth season of Daniel Jones in the NFL as Quarterback of the New York Giantswhom he has not been able to take to the postseason.

The Giants will have a new head coach, with the hiring of brian dabollwho must try to get the best out of Jones, as well as the rest of the team, which has not qualified for the playoffs since 2016.

For the New York team to get out of the hole they’ve been in for years, it will be essential that Jones stay healthy, and according to himself, he is now, after recovering from the neck injury that prematurely ended his career. season.

You have to pick up the pace

Daniel Jones will have to improve remarkably under the command of Daboll, since in his first 3 years with the Giants he has given some flashes, he has not been entirely convinced as to being able to become the quarterback that will turn the franchise into a winner.

The Giants have until May 2 to decide if they want to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option with the team, so the 24-year-old has to look really good to convince management — and aim for a contract extension. .

“I think those things will be, there will be a time and a place for those conversations, so we’ll see and we’ll deal with it, we’ll do it when it comes up, but I’m focused on what we’re doing here, preparing ourselves and making the most of every day that we have here togetherJones said.

Last season the Giants won just 4 games and lost 13, with Jones adding just 10 touchdown passes, with 7 interceptions, and 2,428 yards, completing 64.3 percent of his passes.