The National Football League (NFL) is full of star quarterbacks, capable of bringing victories to their respective teams.

names like Tom BradyAaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, patrick mahomesor Russell Wilson, are elite quarterbacks who already know what it takes to be Super Bowl champions, in addition to staying among the best year after year.

However, for the coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbellit seems that it is not necessary, as he himself has said in recent statements.

Is right?

Currently, Detroit has Jared Goff as their starting quarterback, a good player, but he is not part of the aforementioned elite, who in his first season with the Lions in 2021, led them to a record 3 wins, a draw and 13 losses.

“No, I don’t think you need that. I think those guys like that are obviously special. And they can certainly give you a better chance. But no, I don’t think you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success.”Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Goff, an average quarterback, has already played a superbowlduring his time with the Los Angeles Rams, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes in 2019, with the Angelenos achieving the best record in the NFC South division, with 13 wins and 3 losses.

This gives Campbell some reason, but after a disastrous first season for the team, coach, and Goff himself, in his second year, and after these statements, he will have to back it up with results, and try to lead to the postseason with a Detroit franchise, which has not accessed since 2016.