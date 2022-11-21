Probably the surprise of the week was given by the dallas cowboys in week 11 of the National Football League (NFL), not for the fact of having beaten the Minnesota Vikings, but because of the kind of beating they gave him, with a final score of 40-3.

And they not only defeated them, but they did it at the home of the Vikings, in the US Bank Stadiumand also cut a streak of 7 victories in a row for Minnesota, which they had not lost for 2 months (September 19).

The Cowboys’ defense was a nightmare for the Vikings’ quarterback, kirk cousinswhom they managed to sack 7 times, left him with zero touchdown passes, 12 of 23 completions, and just 105 yards.

they stopped them

The Vikings’ young superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, runner-up in the NFL in receiving yards, fell to just 33 yards on 3 catches, and star running back Dalvin Cook was also held to just 72 yards on 11 carries. .

Now moving to the Cowboys’ offense, they also shined with their own light with Dak Prescott, quarterback, throwing 2 touchdown passes, and completing 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards.

The running corps stood out for Dallas, with tony pollard Acting as a receiver, capturing 2 passes for touchdowns, adding 109 yards in this way, and in addition to 80 more on the ground.

Ezekiel Elliott returned to the Cowboys’ lineup after overcoming an ankle injury, and while he only added 15 yards on 3 carries, he scored twice more in Dallas.