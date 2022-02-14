A new mark reached cooper kupprecently named Offensive Player of the Year of the NFL with Los Angeles Ramsafter a reception for annotation in the Super Bowl LVI before the Cincinnati Bengals.

With his first touchdown of the game, the 28-year-old Kupp reached 21 touchdown receptions on the season, including the postseason.

According to NFL Research, Kupp joined the legendary Jerry Rice and Randy Mossas the only receivers in history with the most receptions in history in a season, including the playoffs.

historical year

Rice did it twice, in 1987 and 1989 with the San Francisco 49erswhile Moss did it in 2007, when he was playing for the New England Patriots.

Kupp finished the season leading in receptions with 145, leading in receiving yards with 1,947, and leading in receiving touchdowns with 16, having one of the best seasons ever for a wide receiver.

Due to his great performance, Kupp was also elected for the first time to the Pro BowlIn addition to the first team All-Pro.