Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoyassured that he really enjoyed his days in Mexico City and especially the day of this Sunday game in a full house at the Azteca Stadium in the NFL.

“Yeah, I thought the atmosphere was awesome. How wonderful place to play. We have been here for two days. The people have been super nice.”

On the subject of the week that they will have to face some very important matches, McCoy affirms that they keep the objective very clear and only think about winning.

“We just have to do our best. We know which is a short week and we are looking for a way to get a win before the bye. That’s really our only focus and our only goal.”

Regarding Rondale’s departure due to injury, the quarterback regretted that he left that tide, since he was one of the key players for this game in Mexico City.

“Rondale had a big part of the strategy game plan for this Sunday. So when he goes down on the first play of the game, it was very difficult. But I thought Dortch did a good job of stepping in. And there were some timing things on the that he had no repeats during the week that Rondale had all the repeats.”

McCoy accepts that they had some very key errors in the game and that cost them the loss against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in the week 11.

We recommend you read

“I think when you play against a team like the 49ers, you have a little margin for error. And we had some misses at key points. We turned the ball around. And when you do that against a good football team that is moving the ball well ball, it hurts”, I finish.