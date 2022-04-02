In an attempt to show that he still has the arm to throw at the level of the National Football League (NFL), the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kapernickhad a training session in front of scouts, at halftime of a spring game of the University of Michiganaccording to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

Jim Harbaughcoach of said University, and who was Kaepernick’s coach in the 49ers, was the one who invited him, and named him honorary captain of the game.

Currently, Kaepernick has not played as a professional for 6 years, after becoming a free agent, and not being signed by any of the 32 teams that participate annually in the league.

want a chance

At the end of his demonstration, Colin Kaepernick had no contact with the media, except for the journalist Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ, to whom he said the following.

“We still go out there and throw it,” Kaepernick told Trotman. “Actually, going out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It’s one of the questions that they keep asking my agent, so we want to make sure we can go out there, show everyone that I can still play, throw“, I comment´.

The former professional quarterback has been out of work since 2016 after causing controversy by beginning to kneel during the US national anthem before each game in protest at the police brutality against african american communityso since then it has been heard that he is ‘banned’ from the league, as he is not well regarded by franchise owners, and the attention his actions may attract, although none of this has been confirmed.