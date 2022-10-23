The San Francisco 49ers They recently saw their offensive strengthened, with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey through a transfer with Carolina Panthersa player who will have the opportunity to debut this Sunday, in the NFL week 7 game against the dangerous Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey, a running back but equally as damaging at wide receiver, is one of the league’s most versatile players who will now be a new weapon for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In addition, those directed by Kyle Shanahan, also have Deebo Samuelwide receiver, who also does a great job on the ground, as he showed last year, adding more than a thousand yards per reception, with 6 touchdowns, and 365 yards on the ground and 8 touchdowns in this way, so it was chosen for the first time to the Pro Bowl and to the first team All Pro.

First level duel

Currently, the 49ers are the team that allows the fewest yards per game, with 255.8, while the Kansas City Chiefs are the team that is averaging the most points per game, with 29.8.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: AFP

patrick mahomes like every week, he has been displaying all his skill and talent, playing at a level worthy of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, being third in passing yards with 1,736, tied for the first position in most touchdown passes with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, with 17 each.

As if that were not enough, the powerful offense led by Andy Reid has the best tight end today, in Travis Kelce, who is tenth in receiving yards this season and first in scoring with 7, so a great game awaits us when they face the best defense in the league, San Francisco, who will have home court advantage at Levi’s Stadium.