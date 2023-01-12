With only a couple of days to go before the playoffs of the National Football League (NFL), the league continues to announce the best players from the last 30 days of competition, naming jerick mckinnon of the Kansas City Chiefs as the Offensive Player of the Month in the American Conference (AFC).

With an official running back position, McKinnon stood out much more as an open receiver for the Chiefs, being a double-edged sword that with his ease in making catches and his speed, was an element of great production for those led by Andy Reid.

According to NFL Communications, McKinnon in the last 6 weeks of the regular season, led the league with 9 touchdowns, 8 receiving and one more rushing, adding a receiving touchdown in each of these games.

Historical

On the other hand, the official NFL site added that his 9 reception scores this season tied the highest number in history for a runner, equaling the Hall of Fame Marshall Faulk (9 touchdown receptions in 2001), Chuck Foreman (9 in 1975), and Leroy Hoard (9 in 1971).

In this way, Jerick McKinnon got his first nomination as Player of the Month in his 7-year career in the league, in addition to becoming the sixth runner in the history of the Chiefs to receive this award, along with: Priest Holmes (twice winner), kareem huntLarry Johnson (two-time winner), Christian Okoye and Barry Word.

The Chiefs finished as leaders of the American Conference, so they will rest an extra week, waiting for a rival for the divisional round, which could be any of the following teams: Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers or Miami Dolphins.