NFL



Chargers gamble away a 17-point lead over Saints





Desmond King (# 20) of the Los Angeles Chargers tries to stop Taysom Hill.

Photo: AP / Butch Dill





New Orleans Despite a 17 point lead, Los Angeles Chargers have lost to the New Orleans Saints – also because of a miss. In the end, the Californians have to admit defeat after 27:30 extra time.

Justin Herbert has to wait for his first win as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback. The 22-year-old professional footballer lost to the New Orleans Saints by Drew Brees on Monday evening (local time) after extra time at 27:30 and has had four losses from four games since his unexpected debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert’s four touchdown passes weren’t enough because Michael Badgley hit the post five seconds before the end of regular time in a field goal attempt over 50 yards. Brees came on a touchdown pass and made an interception.

(dpa / old)