DK Metcalf, star catcher for the NFL Seattle Seahawks, surprised the world by signing up for the 100 meters of the Golden Games in Walnut (California). The test is the first great appointment of American athletics in the Olympic year and there this man of 104 kilos and 1.93 embarked without complexes. He finished with 10.36, ninth in his series. A tremendous result for someone of his physical characteristics, able to sign 10 touchdowns in one season and with the remote dream of being an Olympian in Tokyo in athletics.

Metcalf started strong, explosive like a good football catcher. However, from 50 meters had a harder time keeping the speed drop more than other lightweight sprinters like Cravon Gillespie or Michael Rodgers, dominators of the series with 10.11. The first weighs 72, the second 81, and, most importantly, they plan their entire sporting life around athletics. Metcalf did some experiment in his college days on Ole Miss.

After finishing the race, Metcalf was “happy”. “It’s a great opportunity to race with these super talents. I wanted to prove myself, being here is just worth it. I am a soccer player and not an athlete. This is what I can do, and I wanted to show it, “he told CBS..

With this good 10.36, Metcalf takes a weight off his shoulders since when he announced his participation in these USATF Golden Games received all kinds of criticism from haters, and it was even questioned that it was capable of falling below 11 seconds. Even figures like Noah Lyles came out to defend him: “Have fun and enjoy.” That made.

Top speed, 36 kilometers per hour

One of the encouraging data, which made Metcalf opt for athletics was a workout in which he reached a peak speed 36 kilometers per hour, something that could lead to a sub-10 mark. The problem is resisting at that speed.

The Olympic dream is still far away for Metcalf, because the minimum is 10.05 and, the most difficult, has to be in the top three in the American Trials with Gatlin, Lyles, Gillespie, Rodgers, Bacon … Yet watching an NFL superstar move around the court like this is a sight in itself.