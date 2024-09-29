Washington, United States.- The National Football League (NFL) teams: Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers They joined the emergency calls for help victims Hurricane Helene

Between the two teams, they donated four million dollarswhich will be useful for the relief efforts in the country of the United States for the Hurricane Helene.

The owners of Carolina Panthers, David and Nicole Teppercontributed with three million dollars and the other million was borne by the Buccaneersas reported by the owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

“The Davids and Nicole Tepper Foundation has committed $3 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolinas,” the Panthers.

“We offer our support to those who have been affected. We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the many first responders who are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community during this difficult time,” shared Darcie Glzar, owner of the ‘Bucs’ .

Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina last Thursday. In Georgia and Florida the Hurricane was classified as category 4.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.