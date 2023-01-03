After the long-suffering and narrow victory over the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 of the National Football League (NFL), the Pittsburgh Steelers They keep their postseason hopes alive.

In the final minutes, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett found Najee Harris for the touchdown that would give victory to those led by Mike Tomlin, but before he achieved important completions that led to the victory, something that did not go unnoticed by defensive veteran Cameron Heyward.

“The boy is growing before our eyes. He’s making quality pitches, leading us down the field. It’s really amazing to be 24 years old and quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s gotta love the way he’s leading that attack. And he keeps growing week by weekHeyward told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Rising

Although he had only 168 passing yards, Pickett, who was the 20th overall pick by the Draft This year, and the first quarterback to be drafted, he completed 15 of 27 completions, not-so-impressive numbers, but still important at the critical moment, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass.

According to NFL.com, Pickett is the first rookie quarterback in history to earn a game-winning touchdown pass in back-to-back games, having also done so in Week 16 against Las Vegas Raiders.

For his part, the head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, also had words of encouragement for his young promise, assuring that he is a player who grows in times of pressure.

“I can’t say enough about our young quarterback,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He smiles at that. He’s always ready to be that guy at times when we need him to be that guy. And it’s good to see the young manadded Tomlin, in statements published by NFL.com.