American football, what is an audible

As is known, the NFL – the professional American football league – is the most loved and followed sport in the States, so much so that it reaches the enormous figure of 112 million viewers. Among the various actions present on the pitch, one of the most characteristic is certainly the audible, that is, a particular signal sent by the quarterback to his teammates.

It is a play called out loud on the line of scrimmage to modify or completely change a play already decided and communicated to teammates in the huddle. And what happened during the Vikings-Broncos game last September 19th did not go unnoticed , although this type of shouting is coded signals and often uses unusual formulas.

The Denver Broncos quarterback – Russell Wilson – gave the microphones a gift just before halftime NBC careful to capture every sound of the event, a very particular audible: “Let’s go Max Verstappen!”. The signal was immediately grasped by the fans and certified the increase in popularity of Max Verstappen – recent winner in Las Vegas – among the American public.

But Hamillton co-owns the Broncos!

The video immediately made the rounds on social networks, relaunched from account to account, until it was also taken up by Formula 1. Red Bull jokingly commented: “We did the same thing in Las Vegas and it worked very well!”

However, many Denver Brancos fans have observed that among the owners of the Colorado team there is – since August 2022 – Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver was part of the group of investors who took over the club for the astronomical sum of 4.65 billion dollars, a record sum for the sport. Despite being a minority shareholder, it is certainly bizarre that Hamilton’s team decides to pay homage to one of the British champion’s historic rivals on the pitch!