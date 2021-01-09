NFL



Bufallo Bills win first playoff game in 25 years





Buffalo Bill’s Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass to the touchdown.

Photo: AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes





Buffalo The favored Buffalo Bills won the first playoff duel of the NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts and moved into the second round.

<br /> <br />



In front of 6,700 spectators in their home football stadium, the Bills took a hard-fought 27:24 on Saturday and thus their first playoff victory in 25 years. The first game of the day was even with changes in leadership at the beginning, before the winner of AFC East moved away from the second of AFC South in the third quarter to 24:10. But the Colts worked their way back to three points, but in the end did not make it within range of a possible field goal to equalize.

“It doesn’t matter what it looks like. These are the playoffs, you have to win or go home. We did it, ”said Bill quarterback Josh Allen. He came up with two passes for touchdowns and threw for a total of 324 yards. “It’s been a long time since the Bill’s Mafia could celebrate like this. But it’s just a game. ”Bill’s Mafia is the fans’ nickname.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

A total of 14 teams are qualified for the playoffs. The two top teams at the conferences – the Green Bay Packers around the German passport recipient Equanimeous St. Brown in the NFC and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC – have no play on the first weekend. The Super Bowl in Tampa is scheduled for February 7th.

(eh / dpa)