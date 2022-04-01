the one who knows Bruce Aries He knows that he is a man of character, that his pulse does not tremble when making important, daring decisions, and that he does not hold back anything he has to say.

A day after he announced that he would be leaving his position as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, Arians, 69, was present at the official appointment of Todd Bowles as the new ‘head coach’, and left quite interesting statements regarding success, and another ring of superbowl.

“Several people have already asked, why are you walking away from the opportunity to go to the Hall of Fame and win another Super Bowl?” Arian said. “Because I don’t give a shit about the Hall of Fame. Succession is much more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time. The guys who know me know that I wanted one of my guys to take over. And that’s more important to me than anything else”, he commented.

Todd Bowles, who spent the last 3 years as Arians’ defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, will be in charge of keeping the team on a positive course after reaching the Super Bowl title in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Obviously now I have a job and the title is pretty good. We’ll find out what the heck it means, but it’s pretty good. And I can stay and have the relationships that I love, and I couldn’t give it to a better person. We’ve been together, I’d hate to say how many years. Todd is going to do a great job“, he added.

Bruce Arians also said he thought about retiring after last season, but Brady’s return made his decision to hand over to Bowles an easier one.

“I thought about it after the season, but again, it was not good. Obviously going through the draft, going through that process and trying to build next year’s team without Tom. And then when Tom said he’d be back, I said, now it’s easy. Now it’s easy. We are in the best shape we have ever been. There is no better time to pass the torch than now. I don’t know what February brings, but I know what it brings today and it makes me very happy“, he finished.