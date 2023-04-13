Perrion Winfreydefensive tackle for the cleveland browns of the NFL, was arrested in Harris County in Texas, United States, after being charged with assault on a woman.

“We are aware of the situation and at this time we are gathering more information,” was the message shared this Wednesday by the browns after learning that his player was arrested last Monday night.

According to court records, Winfrey He is charged with misdemeanor assault in which he allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with excessive force and pulling her by hand.

“The defendant and the plaintiff were in a dating relationship. They had an argument over a dog and the keys to a rental car. The defendant tried to force the plaintiff to go with him and when she did not want to he tried to force her to do so ”, is part of the story that she presented herself to the court.

Perrion Winfrey during a training session with the Browns/Twitter

Born in Maywood, Illinois, 22 years ago, he arrived at the nfl selected in the fourth round of the Draft last year by the browns.

In his rookie season he appeared in 13 games. He finished the season with 22 tackles, half a quarterback sack and two passes defensed; he played 41 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. In 2023 the ‘tackle’ will enter his second year of a four-year contract.

The cleveland browns The former star of the Oklahoma Sooners had already been suspended from college football in September of last year for an incident within the team that they did not disclose, but after which the defender declared that he had learned his lesson.

“If the coach did not share with all of you what happened, I think it is better that he stay home. I feel like it was something I needed to grow up with because I wouldn’t be the player I’m going to be now if it hadn’t happened. Everything happens for a reason,” Winfrey confessed after the incident last year.