The general manager of the cleveland browns, Andrew Berryin statements collected by NFL.com, revealed that just deshaun watson is eligible to return to the field, he will be the starting quarterback, regardless of the performance of Jacoby Brissettewho took over in Watson’s absence.

“It’s been great having him back in the building. He has focused on working on himself, he has kept himself in great shape, he has participated in the meetings. He has done everything that has been asked of him and more. We will be delighted to have him when he can continue with football activities and return to the practice field.Berry said.

Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s conduct policies after being accused by as many as 24 women of sexual harassment in massage sessions.

They will give you the reins

It was more than clear that once they could count on Watson, the Browns were going to use him, since as soon as his transfer from the Houston Texans to Cleveland was completed, he signed a contract extension for 5 years and 230 million dollars guaranteed, the most insured figure in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson will be able to join his teammates for training starting on November 14, while for his first game, this would be until week 13 of the season, on December 4, against his former team, the Texans.

We recommend you read

Currently, the Browns have a record of 3 wins and 5 losses, ranking third in the North Division of the American Conference, behind the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens who are first, and the 4-4 Cincinnati Bengals.