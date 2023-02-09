This Wednesday the journalist of the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport, revealed that the quarterback of the san francisco 49ers, brock purdywill be undergoing surgery on his elbow on February 22.

The report added that Purdy will meet with the Dr Keith Meister on February 21, and a day later he will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the arm with which he throws the ball.

The San Francisco franchise that finished as the leader of the West division of the National Conference, expects a 6-month recovery for its young talent, so it would be ready for the training camp prior to the 2023/2024 course.

Said injury occurred in the National Conference Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eaglesin just the first quarter, when his arm was hit while trying to pass, being seriously injured, although he returned to the game, but without being able to shoot, only sending the plays on the ground.

Promising future

Brock Purdy was the last pick in the Draft last year, however he proved to be made to stand out in the offensive system of kyle shanahanhead coach, since after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, the 23-year-old came on to win that game and the following 6 games of the regular season.

As if that were not enough, Purdy led the 49ers in the wild card round win against the Seattle Seahawks, as well as in the divisional round against the Seattle Seahawks. dallas cowboysstanding out in his first playoffs, until the NFC title game came where he was injured against the Eagles, where it all ended.

For the following season, Jimmy Garoppolo will not be in the team, as Kyle Shanahan has made clear, so Purdy will be in competition for the title with Trey Lancethe other jewel of San Francisco, third pick in the 2021 Draft, a proven athlete with a great arm, leg speed, on whom many expectations are placed, but who will not have it easy against Purdy either, who made it clear that he is ready to being a starter, winning a total of 8 games, and only losing one, in which he could not do what he knows due to injury.

Lance for his part, in his rookie year, in 6 games in which he saw action, 2 of them as a starter, left 603 yards with 5 touchdown passes, and 2 interceptions, with 57.7 percent in completions, while in the 2 games this season he was able to play before breaking his foot and missing the rest of the year, he had just 194 passing yards, one interception, no TD passes and 48.4 percent completion rate.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy shone by closing the season with 6 wins in a row, throwing a total of 13 touchdown passes with 4 interceptions, 1,374 passing yards, coming with the 49ers, while in his first 3 playoff games he did not throw interceptions. , threw for 569 yards per pass, shooting 65.1 percent on completions.