After los angeles chargers were removed by the Jacksonville Jaguars In the wild card round of the NFL American Conference, the Los Angeles team fired coordinator Joe Lombardi, and the quarterbacks coach, Shane Daybut to the surprise of many, Brandon Staley remains as the club’s head coach.

“That was probably more his discussion (with the media) than ours. Our belief in Brandon hasn’t changed. He has our belief, our players believe in him. You’ve been close to him, he’s a tremendous leader, he’s detailed and he’s a fighter. That’s the kind of person I want to join me in the competition. I understand that the season did not end as we wanted, but he has our full support“,

With a regular season record of 10 wins and 7 losses, the Chargers achieved their first postseason qualification since 2018, with high expectations, however, after going up on the scoreboard 27-0, they ended up losing to the Jaguars, who they pulled off the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history, winning 31-30, for which it was believed Staley would be fired.

Justin Herbert had a stellar third season with the Chargers, being the undisputed superstar of the Los Angeles team, finishing second in season passing yards with 4,739, eighth in passing touchdowns with 25, 10 interceptions, and 68.2 percent. completion rate percentage, third in the entire NFL.

“A disappointing end to the season, obviously losing in the playoffs. 10-7 going to the playoffs, feeling pretty good that we can make a run. Losing in the first week… any loss in the playoffs is painful, but losing in the first round is tough. Then the way we lost, it just stings a little more. The only thing worse than losing is feeling like you’ve let people down. We have around 200 people in this organization, footballers and non-footballers, and we all represent them on the pitch. We didn’t play to the best of our ability when needed, especially in the second halfTelesco added.

For the following campaign, without a doubt, different results are expected with respect to the disappointing end of the year for the Chargers, since if this is not the case, surely the seat of both Staley and Telesco will be in doubt.