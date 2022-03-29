A few hours ago, through a publication on his Instagram account, the center Brandon Lindr announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL), after an 8-year career with the jacksonville jaguars.

Linder decided to hang up his cleats at age 30, after in recent years he has been constantly dealing with injuries that have kept him from performing at the level he would have wanted.

During the 2018 campaign, he suffered a serious injury to one of his knees, which ended his season after playing 9 games, while in 2020 and 2021, he also played only 9 games in each, due to an ankle injury, and one of medial collateral ligament on one of his knees.

Statement

“Eight years ago, they welcomed me like a member of the family and continued to support me unconditionally. After much reflection, I realized that the man I currently aspire to be no longer aligns with the person I must become to play this game. It is at this time that I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.Linder wrote in a statement.

Linder was chosen in position 93 of the third round of the 2014 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played his entire professional career, where in 2017, he signed a 5-year contract in exchange for 51.7 million dollars, becoming the best center paid back then.

“I am grateful to fulfill my dream of retiring as a lifelong Jaguar. Jacksonville will continue to be my home. I am excited to chase new dreams, and look forward to all the great things to come in the future. Sincerely, Brando Linder”, the letter ends.