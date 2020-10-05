NFL



Brady towers over Buccaneers in comeback win





Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Photo: AP / Mark LoMoglio





Cologne While the North American Football League’s schedule was jumbled up by positive Corona test results in the fourth week of play, two NFL teams continue to be harmed.

Superstar Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their third win of the season in the US football league NFL with a fantastic race to catch up. The six-time Super Bowl champion turned up after being 7:24 behind and gave the Bucs a 38:31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 43-year-old quarterback, who moved to Florida after 20 years with the New England Patriots, excelled with 369 yards of space gain and five thrown touchdowns – the only flaw was a thrown interception.

The Seattle Seahawks with star playmaker Russell Wilson are still perfect. The Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins 31:23 and celebrated their fourth win in the fourth game. Wilson convinced with 360 yards of space and two thrown touchdowns.

(eh / sid)