los Angeles Tom Brady has clearly won the duel of the star quarterbacks against Aaron Rodgers in the US football professional league NFL. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers to a clear 38:10.

For the Packers it was the first defeat in the fifth game, the Buccaneers celebrated the fourth victory in the sixth game of the season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion Brady threw two touchdowns and came up with a total of 166 yards of space. Next to running back Ronald Jones, who ran twice into the end zone, tight end Rob Gronkowski was the outstanding man of the day. The 31-year-old caught his first touchdown for the Buccaneers, the first in 679 days.

Before the start of the season, Brady moved to Florida after 20 years with the New England Patriots and took his good buddy Gronkowski with him. “Gronk” had originally ended his NFL career and returned after a year off.

At the Packers, who got completely out of step after a 10-0 lead, the German wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was back in action after an injury break. The 24-year-old, who missed three games due to a knee injury, was also thrown twice by Rodgers but could not catch a ball.

When star quarterback Cam Newton returned, the Patriots surprisingly had to admit defeat to the Denver Broncos by 12:18. Newton disappointed after surviving the corona illness. The 2015 MVP ran into the end zone once, but threw two interceptions. At the Broncos, kicker Brandon McManus became the match winner with six field goals.

