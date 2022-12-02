During the low season of the National Football League (NFL), los angeles rams surprised by signing Bobby Wagner for 5 seasons and 50 million dollars, ending his stay with the seattle seahawkswhere he spent his first 10 years.

Now, defending the colors of the Super Bowl champions, he is preparing to face his former team for the first time, where he became a figure, and one of the best defenders in the league.

“It’s just another game. It’s just the game that has been played in our stadium against a team that is pretty good.“, were the words of Wagner, according to NFL.com.

Reality

Just when it looked like the Rams had improved their already fearsome defense led by the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron DonaldAlong with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, adding Bobby Wagner put the Angels as favorites to repeat and win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, but the reality has been entirely different.

Currently, Sean McVay’s Rams are in the last position of the Western Division of the National Conference, with just 3 wins and 8 losses, a Division that is led by the san francisco 49ers (7-4), and in second place, his former team, Seattle (6-5).

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp, who is rehabbing from a high ankle sprain that required surgery, nor will they be Donald, also with a sprained ankle, while starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been the last few days in the concussion protocols, it is still unknown if he will see action, so the matchup against the Seahawks will be complicated, and the streak of 5 wins in a row that the Angelenos accumulate could be extended.