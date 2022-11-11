After a career of 7 years in the National Football League (NFL) linebacker Blake Martinez of las vegas raidersannounced through a statement on his Instagram account that he is retiring from the gridirons at the age of 28.

“I am announcing my retirement from the game of soccer. I had an amazing journey with some amazing franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to walk away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I’m excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me over the years!”, Martinez wrote.

Later after his announcement, the Las Vegas club placed the former defensive specialist’s name on the injury/retirement listafter 4 games for the Raiders in his first season with the franchise.

Palmares

Blake Martínez, 1.88 meters and 107 kilograms, arrived at the American football league chosen in position 131 in the second round by the Green Bay Packers, where he played his first 4 years as a professional.

In his second year with the Packers, he was able to lead the NFL in total tackles with 144, 96 solo, 48 assists, 10 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed, and a sack.

In 2020, he signed with the New York Giants for 3 years and 30 million dollars, playing a full season, and in the second suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear that led to his release, signing with Las Vegas last October.