Bills dissect the Patriots – Bengals end playoff curse



Bengals' CJ Uzomah celebrates a touchdown.

Photo: AP/AJ Mast





Orchard Park Jakob Johnson crashed out with the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs. The six-time Super Bowl champion had no chance at 17:47 against the Buffalo Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, ended a long dry spell.







The German football player Jakob Johnson was eliminated from the playoffs in the American professional league NFL with the New England Patriots. Six-time champions New England had no chance in their first-round game at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (local time) and lost 17:47 (0:14, 3:13, 7:6, 7:14).

The Bills set a playoff record in their success by hitting seven touchdowns in their first seven attacks on offense. The team from the US state of New York was up 27-0 just before the break before the Patriots scored a field goal. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a total of five touchdown passes, twice Buffalo was successful from a run game.

The Bills will face the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the playoffs, who had the best post-round record in the AFC, giving them a bye to the second round.

In the second game on Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Las Vegas Raiders 26:19 (10:3, 10:10, 3:0, 3:6). Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years – the longest losing streak in the NFL to date.







Burrow provided two touchdown passes, the second in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 20-6 lead. The team from Cincinnati will face the winner of the duel between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round.

(dpa/sid)