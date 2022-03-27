Josh Allen had a brilliant last season in the NFL, in which unfortunately his Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the divisional round by the Kansas City Chiefs in a real match.

The Quarterback is becoming a true star, leading his team in both passing yards, as well as being second in rushing yards, with 763, this being something that the head coach Sean McDermottwho try to diminish.

“Yes, we want to evolve. We’re always trying to evolve, on the field, off the field, schematically, and in this case with Josh running or the number of times we run him, we have to keep evolving that way and make sure we’re doing the right thing for him by doing the right thing. correct by our team. So we’re going to keep a close eye on that. But the one thing we will never take away from Josh is his competitive nature and spirit. So he’ll do it when he’s gonna do itMcDermott told NFL Network’s Judy Battista during an interview.

historic season

The 25-year-old Allen’s numbers were impressive, so he was in talks to take home the award for Most valuable Player of the season, which was ultimately awarded to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network data, Josh Allen became the 10th quarterback in league history to rush for 750 yards in a season, as well as being the only one to throw for more than 4,000 yards through the air.

In 3 seasons in a row, Allen has exceeded 100 carries per year, this being what McDermott will try to reduce so that his top star receives the least punishment, and is less likely to get injured.