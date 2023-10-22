Football professional Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a surprisingly severe defeat with the Detroit Lions in the US NFL league. The Lions around the German-American wide receiver had no chance against the Baltimore Ravens at 6:38 and had to accept their second defeat of the season. Fullback Jakob Johnson and his Las Vegas Raiders also had a bad day in the 12:30 loss against the Chicago Bears.
The Lions were clearly inferior from the start in Baltimore after a horror start. After four touchdowns by the Ravens, St. Brown and Co. were already 0:28 behind in the middle of the second quarter. The receiver was once again in good form with 13 pass catches for 102 yards, but could not prevent the defeat.
Las Vegas also had significant problems offensively and was initially behind 0:14 after two touchdowns by the Bears, who are currently missing St. Brown’s brother Equanimeous with an injury. The mortgage was too big and the offensive line led by backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was too weak. The Raiders suffered their fourth loss in the seventh game.
The six-time Super Bowl winner New England Patriots achieved an unexpected sense of success. The Patriots won 29:25 against division rivals Buffalo Bills and achieved only their second win of the season. Head coach Bill Belichick’s team had already suffered five, sometimes heavy, defeats.
