The Kansas City Chiefs fans outnumbered those of the Miami Dolphins, and there was a lot of red in the stands. And that wasn’t the only reason why these fans made it feel like a home game for the Chiefs, even thousands of miles from home – as best as they could. The own team became loudk cheered, the opponent booed. The US national anthem ends with the phrase “and the home of the free,” with the Kansas City fans drowning out the last word with a loud, drawn-out “Chiefs.” Just like at Arrowhead Stadium at home in Missouri.