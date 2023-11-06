When the NFL played its first regular season game in Germany a year ago, there was one moment in particular that stuck: It was the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, which was played shortly before the end of the Tampa duel Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks were played. Many of the visitors to Munich’s Allianz Arena turned on the lights on their smartphones and sang along fervently, creating an unforgettable experienceview.
It was a shame that because of this moment, many spectators apparently missed the fact that the Buccaneers decided the game immediately after the game was stopped during which the song was played. There was a great, exuberant atmosphere in Munich that day and a big party. But one in which the game was more of an occasion than the focus.
Things now felt different in Frankfurt. Of course “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was played again. But earlier. And it didn’t quite have the same feeling as the year before, which is explicitly meant as a positive sign. Because this time, more than in November 2022, it felt like an NFL game was taking place – and one that was very importantg had.
The Kansas City Chiefs fans outnumbered those of the Miami Dolphins, and there was a lot of red in the stands. And that wasn’t the only reason why these fans made it feel like a home game for the Chiefs, even thousands of miles from home – as best as they could. The own team became loudk cheered, the opponent booed. The US national anthem ends with the phrase “and the home of the free,” with the Kansas City fans drowning out the last word with a loud, drawn-out “Chiefs.” Just like at Arrowhead Stadium at home in Missouri.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also noticed this. Like all the players, he praised the fans for the atmosphere, but he also said this: “The German fans were loud and passionate throughout the entire game. You can tell that they watch American football regularly. They really get it.” Because, just as it should, it got very loud whenever the Chiefs were on defense and quiet when they were on offense.
And this is in no way intended to belittle the Miami Dolphins fans, who are also represented in large numbers. They did their best and resisted, supported by the neutral spectators, who seemed to be more on Miami’s side. They almost could have prevailed against silent Chiefs fans if they had managed to equalize at the end. Instead, the supporters dressed in red caused Deutsche Bank Park to explode again when the Dolphins ruined the decisive play and the game was decided in favor of the Chiefs.
It was all more of an NFL game than a hip, trendy event. More NFL game than Munich 2022. And that was fun. What’s more: It sets the bar high for next Sunday, when the New England Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts in the same place. Very high. And that’s good.
