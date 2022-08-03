Punishment too light



NFL appeals quarterback Watson’s suspension



Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Photo: AP/Nick Cammett





Cleveland Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the new NFL season for sexual harassment. However, the penalty is too small for the league.







The National Football League (NFL) is appealing the Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension. The 26-year-old was suspended for the first six games of the season by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Monday for sexual harassment. But the NFL wanted Watson suspended for at least the entire next season.

Watson (26) is said to have arranged massages with numerous women between March 2020 and March 2021, 25 of whom have filed charges. Watson, then still in the service of the Houston Texans, is said to have asked for sexual acts. The verdict was officially made for violations of the league’s rules of conduct.

Independent Disciplinary Officer Robinson was appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA players’ union. “The NFL has notified the NFLPA that it will be appealing Judge Robinson’s disciplinary decision,” the league said in a statement Wednesday. The union, which announced Sunday it would not appeal, now has two days to respond to the NFL move.







NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can choose who will hear the appeal. Watson has signed a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract with the Browns. The season starts on September 9th.

(stja/SID)