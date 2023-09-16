New York.- The injury of Aaron Rodgers shocked the National Football League (NFL) community at the beginning of the week. The prominent Quarterback He seemed disconsolate about what happened in the first Monday Night Football (MNF) of the 2023 season in the duel between New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

“Thank you to every person who has reached out, called, texted, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a lot to me and I will try to get back to all of you soon,” he wrote. Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers in instagram.

“I am completely heartbroken and moving through all the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process,” he added.

Aaron Rodgers enters the field with the USA flag

Although Aaron Rodgers will need a little more than half a year to receive the medical discharge from the franchise’s doctors. NYthe pitcher is optimistic about playing again with the Jets this season after only running four plays on Monday in the MetLife Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers ruptures Achilles tendon

«As Kevin Garnett said: “Anything is possible.” Give me your doubts and then see what I do,” commented the 39 year old passer in an interview with Pat McAfee of the ESPN network.

On the other hand, the Four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winner in the NFL revealed how he felt that night in the fiefdom of the Jets when he seemed worried, since he knew that he had ruptured the tendon before undergoing the pertinent studies.

«Before the MRI I already knew what happened, I knew that I had broken my Achilles tendon. “I talked to my wife and I knew it was not a good situation.” he explained he .the player who underwent surgery yesterday (Thursday) after being injured at the start of the match after being captured by Leonard Floyd.

