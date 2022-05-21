This NFL offseason, Los Angeles Rams added wide receiver Allen Robinsonwhom they signed for 3 years in exchange for 46.5 million dollars, after winning Super Bowl LVI.

Allen, arrived after playing the last 4 years of his career for the Chicago Bearsand despite the fact that he is not coming off his best season, in which he recorded 38 receptions, 410 yards, and just one touchdown, he declared that he is motivated to return to his best level under the orders of the coach Sean McVayan offensive genius.

“Coach Sean McVay and the offense he’s put together and the offense these guys run has been one of the best offenses in the league for a reason. I really believe that he will bring out the best in me and I will be able to show all the elements of my game“Robinson told the team’s website.

Fear Offensive

Allen Robinson, was selected in position 61 in the second round of the 2014 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent his first 4 years, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, before moving on to Chicago.

It was precisely in 2015, when he was the leader in receiving touchdowns with 14, shared with Doug Baldwin and Brandon Marshall, of the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets, respectively.

“It’s his coaching style that really allows players to play freely and then we just fix that. So every time I go into the field, I can be myself. And if I’m wrong about anything or wrong here, he’ll correct me and just keep pushing. Every time I step onto the pitch, I feel like I can be and play the best version of myself.Robinson added.

McVay will have among his ranks a talent like Robinson, who can still give a lot on the field, in addition to having the best wide receiver at the moment in cooper kuppwinner of the triple crown last year, Offensive Player of the Yearas well as Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

It will be the first time that Allen Robinson is under the orders of a top coach like Sean McVay, in addition to the fact that he will be receiving passes from an established quarterback like matthew stafford.