Some days ago, Allen Lazard signed with the new york jets by 4 years and 44 million dollarsthis being the second team in his career in the National Football League (NFL) for which he will play.

Lazard, 27, spent the first 4 years of his career in the Green Bay Packersa team where he met Aaron Rodgers, and with whom he had the best season of his life the previous year.

In the same way, Rodgers, a couple of days ago, revealed on The Pat McAfee Show, that his plan is to return for the 19th season of his career, and do it as a New York Jets player, so it would only be a matter of of time for Rodgers and Lazar to be together again.

close to being mates

On the other hand, in the press conference in the presentation of Allen Lazard as a player for the Jets, the wide receiver assured that Aaron Rodgers was one of the reasons for coming to the New York club.

“He is a big reason why I am here today. I can’t deny that. He stood on a table for me in training camp when he didn’t deserve to be on the roster, he asked me to play games and he always believed in me.“Lazard said.

Last season, Lazard had the best performance of his career as a leading wide receiver after the departure of davante adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, with Allen adding 788 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, the second best number of his career.

“He’s trusted me in a lot of high-pressure situations and he’s always believed in me,” he said. “So as a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback, and the relationship I’ve had with him has been phenomenal. . Obviously, there were inclinations that he would come here… (But) after the last game in the locker room, I mentioned to him that I have to worry about myself and take care of what’s best for me: I can’t worry about other people. So my decision to come here and I was purely based on that, making sure that I’m doing what’s best for my career. Obviously, him being here definitely helps, definitely helps, the whole organization to be able to take the next step they need to go deep in the playoffs and get a Lombardi Trophy.Lazard added.