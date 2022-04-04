Two years were enough (3 but one did not play) for Alex Smith with the Washington Commandersto realize the problems surrounding the organization, which has not achieved a positive performance in the NFL for years.

Through an interview for The Rich Eisen Show, Smith had words to Carson Wentzwho will be the new Quarterback for the following season, and let him see what can await him in the capital franchise.

“It’s been flawed for the last 20 years, there’s a lot going on there, a lot of distractions, it makes it hard to focus on football.”, said the veteran.

speak from experience

With 16 years of experience in the American football league, Smith has a more than authorized voice to give his opinion about an organization like the commandersplus he previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefsachieving 2 selections at Pro Bowl.

“That organization is a franchise with a lot of history, and there’s a lot of turmoil and a lot of distractions. To say that the things that happen in the building don’t infiltrate the locker room or the field would be crazy, that happens everywhere. I think that’s what the big organizations eliminate and the bad ones have a hard time, all that noise that sneaks into the building. Yes it impacts the product in the field“, said.

The Washington franchise in recent years has been mired in high-profile scandals, including accusations by 15 women who complained of sexual harassment in the workplace, and the fact that a top executive leaked videos of half-naked cheerleaders.